Former Egyptian president Morsi’s youngest son dies at 25

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Former Egyptian president Morsi’s youngest son dies at 25

By NOHA ELHENNAWY
 
Share

CAIRO (AP) — The youngest son of the late former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi has died of a heart attack he suffered while driving in Cairo, doctors said.

Abdullah Morsi, 25, was with a friend Wednesday when he suddenly felt weak. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital in the capital, physicians said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief journalists.

Mohamed Morsi, whose divisive year in power ended with a military ouster in 2013 following mass protests against his rule, had been in detention since he was toppled. In June, he collapsed and died in court during trial on espionage charges. His death brought criticism from local and international rights groups who accused the government of deliberately denying medical care to political prisoners.

Last year, Abdullah was detained briefly for allegedly spreading false news and belonging to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, the islamist group in which his father had held a leadership position. In the same year, his older brother Osama, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a mass trial that rights group Amnesty International decried as a “mockery of justice.” He and the other defendants were convicted of allegedly inciting violence at a pro-Morsi sit-in that police stormed, killing hundreds of protesters.

Other news
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Europe’s banks could survive a drastic economic downturn, stress test shows
FILE - Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Scott released his first album in five years on Friday, the 19 track “Utopia." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Travis Scott drops ‘Utopia,’ his first album since the Astroworld festival tragedy

Gamal Heshmat, a Brotherhood leader who lives in Turkey, said in an interview with al-Jazeera Mubashir news channel that he hoped Abdullah’s death “would wake people up and attract their attention to the situation of the youths who die every day either morally or physically” in Egyptian prisons.

“Egypt itself has turned into a prison,” Heshmat told the Qatar-funded broadcaster, known for its support of the Muslim Brotherhood, which the Egyptian government has labeled a terrorist organization.

Last year, in a rare interview, Abdullah told The Associated Press that the family had been campaigning to improve his father’s prison conditions, complaining he was denied the right to prison visits. “We want him to be able to have a life — visits and medical care, and eventually freedom,” Abdullah said then.

During his year in office, Morsi was accused of using his electoral victories to further the Muslim Brotherhood’s islamist political agenda. Morsi cracked down at times on protesters and used executive powers to force policies, but never managed to control the levers of power, facing opposition in the courts and among police. In the end, his opponents organized mass demonstrations against his rule, and it was against this backdrop that the military overthrew him.

Since then, the government has largely crushed the organization in Egypt in a ruthless crackdown. Tens of thousands of Egyptians have been arrested since 2013, and many had fled the country.

Abdullah’s sudden death shocked many Muslim Brotherhood members living in exile, who seized the opportunity to express their disenchantment with the rule of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi.