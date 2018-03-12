Woman who fell from pickup fatally struck by car

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Webster County authorities say a woman who fell from a pickup truck died after being struck by a car following the pickup.

Deputies and medics were sent around 8:45 p.m. Friday to the scene just north of Fort Dodge on U.S. Highway 169. The Iowa State Patrol says 29-year-old Sarah Jensen fell from the truck driven by 31-year-old Joshua Jensen, also of Newell. The patrol says the car that then struck her was driven by 31-year-old Cynthia Andrews, of Joplin, Missouri.

Sarah Jensen was pronounced dead later at a Fort Dodge hospital.

The patrol report doesn’t say how Jensen fell from the pickup.