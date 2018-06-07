FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Kansas City crash sends $25,000 in coins onto highway

 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a crash involving an armored truck sent thousands of dollars in coins spilling across a highway.

The accident Thursday when the armored truck stopped at an intersection in northern Kansas City was hit from behind by a truck.

KCTV reports the force of the collision dumped about $25,000 in coins onto Missouri Highway 152. The highway was closed for about four hours as employees from the armored car company used shovels, brooms, leaf blowers, and then vacuums to clean it all up.

The driver of the truck was critically injured. The armored truck driver was not injured.

___

Information from: KCTV-TV, http://www.kctv5.com