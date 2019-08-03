The Latest: Arrest made in woman’s shooting death

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting death of a woman at a popular Kansas City arts festival (all times local):

4 p.m.

Kansas City police have made an arrest in the death of a Kansas woman killed by a stray bullet fired during a fight at a popular monthly Kansas City arts district festival.

The Kansas City Star reports that police have arrested 18-year-old Deon’te Copkney, of Kansas City. Police say he was one of three people seen running from the shooting scene Friday night and detained for questioning. Officers say they saw Copkney drop a handgun as he was running that was later determined to be the same gun that shot 25-year-old Erin Langhofer, of Overland Park, Kansas.

Langhofer died following the shooting in the Crossroads District as the First Fridays event was underway. Police say she was near a food truck when she was hit and was not part of the fight. She died at a hospital.

Prosecutors have charged Copkney with second-degree murder and two weapons counts. He remained jailed Saturday.

___

12:15 p.m.

Police have identified a woman killed by a stray bullet when shots were fired during a fight at a popular monthly Kansas City arts district festival.

Kansas City police say 25-year-old Erin Langhofer died following the Friday night shooting in the Crossroads District as the First Fridays event was underway. Police were called just after 10 p.m. about a fight and say arriving officers heard gunfire and saw people running. As the crowd cleared, a woman later identified as Langhofer was found with a gunshot wound. Police say she was near a food truck when she was hit. She died at a hospital.

Police say three people seen running from the area were detained for questioning. There were no reports of arrests by late Saturday morning.

___

10:45 a.m.

Police say a woman at a popular monthly Kansas City arts district festival was hit and killed by a stray bullet when shots were fired after a fight broke out.

Police say the shooting happened Friday night in the Crossroads District as the First Fridays event was underway. Police were called just after 10 p.m. about a fight in the district and say arriving officers heard gunfire and saw people running. As the crowd cleared, a woman in her 20s was found with a gunshot wound. Police say the woman, whose name has not been released, was near a food truck when she was hit. She died at a hospital.

Police say three people seen running from the area were detained for questioning. There were no reports of arrests by late Saturday morning.