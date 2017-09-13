FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mississippi insurance agent arrested for embezzlement

 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi insurance agent has been arrested for allegedly converting customers’ premium payments for his own use.

Attorney General Jim Hood said Tuesday that a Lamar County Grand Jury indicted 30-year-old Brian Hudson, of Sumrall, on two felony counts each of wire fraud and embezzlement and one misdemeanor count each of embezzlement and uttering forgery.

Hood’s office, in a news release, says Hudson took more than $34,000 while he worked as an insurance agent. He’s also accused of changing customers’ mailing addresses without their permission in order to receive refund checks that he also allegedly converted for his own use.

If convicted on all six counts, Hudson faces 21 years behind bars, $32,000 in fines and full restitution.

Bond was set at $15,000. An arraignment was set for Oct. 2.