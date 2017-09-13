Mississippi insurance agent arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi insurance agent has been arrested for allegedly converting customers’ premium payments for his own use.

Attorney General Jim Hood said Tuesday that a Lamar County Grand Jury indicted 30-year-old Brian Hudson, of Sumrall, on two felony counts each of wire fraud and embezzlement and one misdemeanor count each of embezzlement and uttering forgery.

Hood’s office, in a news release, says Hudson took more than $34,000 while he worked as an insurance agent. He’s also accused of changing customers’ mailing addresses without their permission in order to receive refund checks that he also allegedly converted for his own use.

If convicted on all six counts, Hudson faces 21 years behind bars, $32,000 in fines and full restitution.

Bond was set at $15,000. An arraignment was set for Oct. 2.