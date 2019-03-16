FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

State cop alleges ‘caustic’ culture in suits against agency

 
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A senior Oregon State Police trooper is suing the head of the agency’s Office of Professional Standards and two supervisors, contending they failed to hold officers accountable for alleged misconduct.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Thomas Harrison’s federal and state whistleblower lawsuits paint a picture of a “caustic” culture in the state police Central Point patrol office in southern Oregon.

Harrison alleges that Capt. Jeff Hershman, who runs the Professional Standards office, and supervisors Lt. Tyler Lee and Sgt. Jeff Proulx, have authorized or allowed state police to harass and intimidate individuals who expose agency corruption and law violations.

Oregon State Police Capt. Tim Fox said he couldn’t comment on the suits.

The suits come after a lawsuit was filed last month by another senior state trooper, who alleges his supervisor at the Klamath Falls Area Command Office retaliated against him and that a sergeant there bullied others.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com