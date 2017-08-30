Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Weapons case dismissed against Merrill trucker

 
Share

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Weapons charges against a Merrill commercial truck driver have been dismissed in a Kenosha County case that might have clarified whether it’s OK to drive while armed in Wisconsin.

The case against 52-year-old Guy Smith was dismissed Monday, the day it was scheduled for trial. The Journal Sentinel says Smith had the legal backing of Wisconsin Carry which believed the case could eliminate some law enforcement confusion about the statutes. Smith’s attorney, John Monroe, says the Legislature changed the law in 2011 to allow loaded, uncased handguns in vehicles.

Smith had pulled into a Pleasant Prairie weigh station last year when inspectors saw his handgun on the floor of his cab. He was cited for carrying a concealed weapon and his gun was seized.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com