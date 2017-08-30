Weapons case dismissed against Merrill trucker

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Weapons charges against a Merrill commercial truck driver have been dismissed in a Kenosha County case that might have clarified whether it’s OK to drive while armed in Wisconsin.

The case against 52-year-old Guy Smith was dismissed Monday, the day it was scheduled for trial. The Journal Sentinel says Smith had the legal backing of Wisconsin Carry which believed the case could eliminate some law enforcement confusion about the statutes. Smith’s attorney, John Monroe, says the Legislature changed the law in 2011 to allow loaded, uncased handguns in vehicles.

Smith had pulled into a Pleasant Prairie weigh station last year when inspectors saw his handgun on the floor of his cab. He was cited for carrying a concealed weapon and his gun was seized.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com