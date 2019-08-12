17 Texas lakes now confirmed with invasive zebra mussels

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Zebra mussels have been confirmed at two more Austin-area lakes to bring the statewide infestation to 17 Texas lakes in five river basins.

The Texas Department of Parks & Wildlife on Monday announced invasive zebra mussels have been discovered at Lake Lyndon B. Johnson in the Colorado River basin and Lake Pflugerville. Officials say Lake Pflugerville is a water supply reservoir.

Zebra mussels can clog pipes, damage boat motors and affect other aquatic life. Texas law bars the transport of prohibited invasive species, including zebra mussels. Violators face fines of up to $500 for failing to clean, drain and dry their watercraft and gear in such cases.

Zebra mussels were first confirmed in Texas 2009 at Lake Texoma, which also borders Oklahoma.