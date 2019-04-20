FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Rhode Island: $715M in bridge and road repairs are planned

 
Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island transportation officials say they’ll have 77 construction projects this year totaling $715 million.

The state began tolling trucks last year to pay for bridge and road repairs. Neighboring Connecticut is considering whether to implement tolls.

The Department of Transportation held an event Friday to begin its 2019 construction season at the Interstate 295 bridges between Johnston and Cranston, Rhode Island. The department is repairing the bridges this year, a $22 million project.

The 77 projects include bridge repair, replacement and preservation work for 177 bridges.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says the projects will create jobs and help pull the state out of the bottom of lists that rank poor roads and bridges.

DOT Director Peter Alviti says there will be more construction happening than at any other time in the department’s history.