Accused rapist charged with raping second woman in SeaTac

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors say a California felon accused of raping a woman in her apartment at a SeaTac assisted-living facility in July has been charged with another count of rape in connection with a sexual assault against a 32-year-old woman in April.

The Seattle Times reported Friday (https://goo.gl/ZERQsN ) that Louis Arbee II was booked into King County Jail July 22, two days after he is accused of crawling through a window and beating and raping a 71-year-old woman.

He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, charged with rape and robbery in that case.

Prosecutors say on Tuesday, Arbee was charged with raping a woman he barricaded in his apartment for 15 hours in April.

Charging papers say SeaTac police officers kicked down Arbee’s door to rescue the woman, who had gone to Arbee’s apartment with a female acquaintance in order to sell him methamphetamine.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com