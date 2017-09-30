FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Accused rapist charged with raping second woman in SeaTac

 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors say a California felon accused of raping a woman in her apartment at a SeaTac assisted-living facility in July has been charged with another count of rape in connection with a sexual assault against a 32-year-old woman in April.

The Seattle Times reported Friday (https://goo.gl/ZERQsN ) that Louis Arbee II was booked into King County Jail July 22, two days after he is accused of crawling through a window and beating and raping a 71-year-old woman.

He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, charged with rape and robbery in that case.

Prosecutors say on Tuesday, Arbee was charged with raping a woman he barricaded in his apartment for 15 hours in April.

Charging papers say SeaTac police officers kicked down Arbee’s door to rescue the woman, who had gone to Arbee’s apartment with a female acquaintance in order to sell him methamphetamine.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com