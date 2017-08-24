Governor asks for study on disputed cloud seeding program

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is pushing for a comprehensive study of cloud seeding over complaints from farmers and ranchers that the practice may be making drought conditions worse.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Burgum told a meeting of the state Water Commission that a lot of people think the commission is using old and insufficient data to support the program. One of those studies was conducted between 1969 and 1972.

Six counties and a portion of a seventh participate in the state’s weather modification program, which seeds clouds with silver iodide to suppress hail and increase rainfall.

The budget for the cloud seeding program is about $1 million for 2017, with one-third coming from the state and two-thirds from participating counties.

The commission took no action on Burgum’s request.

