Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Governor asks for study on disputed cloud seeding program

 
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is pushing for a comprehensive study of cloud seeding over complaints from farmers and ranchers that the practice may be making drought conditions worse.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Burgum told a meeting of the state Water Commission that a lot of people think the commission is using old and insufficient data to support the program. One of those studies was conducted between 1969 and 1972.

Six counties and a portion of a seventh participate in the state’s weather modification program, which seeds clouds with silver iodide to suppress hail and increase rainfall.

The budget for the cloud seeding program is about $1 million for 2017, with one-third coming from the state and two-thirds from participating counties.

The commission took no action on Burgum’s request.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com