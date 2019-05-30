FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Report blames weather, maintenance for ’18 barge breakaway

 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A new report blames wintry weather conditions and poor maintenance for an incident in January 2018 in which 27 barges broke away on the Ohio River near Pittsburgh.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s marine accident brief released Thursday said the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority and Industry Terminal and Salvage Company did not properly maintain mooring cells or prevent river shoaling.

The report also says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard don’t have enough resources or authority to inspect areas where companies park barges to be made up, broken down or reconfigured.

Damage was nearly $13 million, including the destruction of nine barges.

A sanitary authority spokesman offered no immediate comment. The president of Industry Terminal and Salvage Company declined comment.