The Latest: OU investigating sexual harassment allegations

 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on dozens of people speaking against a former University of Oklahoma professor accused of sexual harassment (all times local):

6 p.m.

The University of Oklahoma says it is investigating reports that some allegations of sexual harassment against a former professor were not vetted after dozens spoke out in an open letter encouraging others to come forward.

The university said Thursday in a statement to The Associated Press it “acknowledges and deeply regrets the unacceptable situation” in which the letter’s authors found themselves.

12:50 p.m.

Dozens of people speaking against a former University of Oklahoma professor accused of sexual harassment have composed a letter standing by their stories.

About 30 people signed a statement Wednesday accusing John Scamehorn of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior while he had access to drama school events as a university donor. The 64-year-old has denied wrongdoing.

The letter also accuses the university of ignoring legitimate complaints because of Scamehorn’s donor status. Scamehorn retired from the university as an engineering professor in 2007. He was a professor emeritus until severing ties with the university in 2016.

The university hasn’t directly addressed the accusations against Scamehorn but says he’s no longer involved with the drama school.

Norman police say they haven’t received any reports from victims but are investigating allegations shared online.