Ex-Indiana housing official pleads guilty to embezzlement

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A former northwest Indiana housing official has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $600,000 in federal housing assistance funding.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that 47-year-old Michelle Seljan of Hammond pleaded guilty last week to one count each of theft of federal funds and tax evasion. A federal judge in South Bend scheduled her sentencing for Aug. 23.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that according to court documents, Seljan embezzled about $633,000 from the Hammond Housing Authority between 2013 and 2016.

Seljan was a coordinator in the housing authority’s Section 8 housing subsidies department. Prosecutors say she diverted federal funds that were supposed to be distributed to qualifying landlords into her private banking accounts.

During the same time period, Seljan misreported her income and evaded more than $200,000 in federal taxes.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com