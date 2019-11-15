City of Lawrence joins coalition erecting lynching memorial

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

City of Lawrence joins coalition erecting lynching memorial

 
Share

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The city of Lawrence has joined a community coalition to memorialize the lynching of three black men near downtown in 1882.

The Lawrence chapter of the NAACP is working with the Equal Justice Initiative to erect a historical marker with information about the lynching, The Lawrence Journal-World reports. The city commission recently voted unanimously to become a member of the Community Remembrance Coalition.

Mayor Lisa Larsen said she thinks joining the coalition signifies that the city supports the NAACP’s efforts.

“It’s really important for us as a community to keep in mind and remember our entire history, not just the good parts of our history,” Larsen said. “And that we recognize that although we are a community that we believe in forward thinking, at the same time we’ve got a history that we need to reckon with and that we cannot forget.”

Other news
FILE - A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. Mohegan Sun, a casino and entertainment complex in Connecticut owned by the federally recognized Mohegan Tribe, announced on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that Tesla will open a showroom with a sales and delivery center this fall on its sovereign property. By doing so, it circumvents laws in states that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers in favor of the dealership model. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Automaker Tesla is opening more showrooms on tribal lands to avoid state laws barring direct sales
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) argues with umpires Lance Barksdale (23) and Will Little (93) after being ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cardinals’ Mikolas suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Happ
Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez applauds during an executive committee meeting in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spain's inconclusive national election has produced one result that will be greeted with relief in European capitals, which like Madrid firmly support the European Union. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Count of ballots from Spaniards abroad gives edge to right-wing block and deepens the stalemate

NAACP chapter President Ursula Minor wrote in a letter to Larsen that the purpose of the coalition is to build awareness and enable truthful conversations about the legacy of racial terrorism and injustice through the historical marker project.

The Lawrence NAACP has been working on the project for several months with the goal of erecting a marker that provides information about the victims and the lynching on the bank of the Kansas River where the event occurred.

In the summer of 1882, the body of David Bausman, a white man in his mid-40s, was pulled from the Kansas river, the newspaper reported.

Three black men — Pete Vinegar, Isaac King and George Robertson — were arrested in connection with the slaying. Vinegar was never charged with a crime. Before a trial could be held, Vinegar, King and Robertson were lynched by a mob, which broke into the jail in the middle of the night.

Accounts of Bausman’s death vary, the paper reported, but seem to agree that Bausman was having sex with Vinegar’s 14-year-old daughter, Margaret, when King and Robertson came upon the scene and allegedly killed him. Margaret, who was convicted of murder, later died in prison. She was accused of conspiring with the men to rob Bausman, although her attorney argued there was no evidence to support that.

___

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com