Lawmakers OK bill cementing landmark Lake Michigan ruling

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Lawmakers OK bill cementing landmark Lake Michigan ruling

 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have passed legislation to embrace a landmark state Supreme Court decision affirming that the Lake Michigan shoreline is publicly owned and open to all for recreation.

The General Assembly gave its final approval Wednesday to the bill, which covers the core holdings of the court’s 2018 ruling, including that the shoreline is held in trust for use by all Indiana residents.

The measure was approved 78-15 in the House, and 36-13 by the Senate. It confirms that Hoosiers have a right to use the shoreline for walking, fishing, boating, swimming and any other recreational purpose, and that adjacent private property owners are not entitled to exclusive use of the beach or the water, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The bill explicitly declares that Indiana’s 45 miles (72 kilometers) of Lake Michigan shore is owned by the state up to the ordinary high-water mark, which is the shoreline created by water fluctuations. It now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The Supreme Court rejected a claim that deeds showing property lines running into the lake are valid.

The legislation also includes a provision that could help Indiana communities deal with erosion during a time of high water along Lake Michigan. Local governments in an emergency situation must approve or reject permits for seawall work within 10 days. Otherwise, the permit automatically is approved.

“This bill is a first step in providing a little relief to the dire situation along the lakefront,” said Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes.