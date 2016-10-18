Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Journal Star plans to sell downtown office, move to new site

 
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln Journal Star has agreed to sell its downtown building and property to developers and move to new offices.

The Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2eq5Whl ) developers approached newspaper executives and proposed buying the property, which is between downtown and the popular Haymarket area.

The Journal Star isn’t for sale, and Publisher Ava Thomas says it will remain “a part of this community for many years to come.” The newspaper will find new offices.

It wasn’t clear how much the developers will pay for the property or whether they will replace or renovate the 65-year-old building. The county values the property at $4.5 million.

Newspapers have been produced at the site since 1881, when the Nebraska State Journal moved into a building on the block.

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com