Tennessee Gov.-elect Bill Lee releases inauguration schedule

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov.-elect Bill Lee has released his schedule of events leading up to inauguration on Jan. 19.

Lee’s transition team announced Friday that the newly elected Republican will hold events that include free tours of the Tennessee State Capitol and the governor’s mansion.

The inaugural ceremony will be held Saturday morning in Nashville on Jan. 19. Later that day, Bill Lee and his wife, Maria, will hold a “First Couple’s Inaugural Dinner and Ball” at Nashville’s Music City Center. Tickets for the black-tie optional event will be $250 per person.

Following that event, the two will also host a “Believe in Tennessee Inaugural Ball” at the same location where tickets cost $50 per person.

Lee defeated Democratic opponent Karl Dean in the November election. He replaces term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam.