Wyoming Highway Patrol academy headed to Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is moving its academy to Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.

Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the college location will be less expensive over the long run compared to the existing academy at Camp Guernsey.

Beck tells KGAB Radio being in Cheyenne will enable cadets to use a nearby firearms range and road course.

He said Thursday being at LCCC should also help recruitment and relationships with the Cheyenne community and college.

