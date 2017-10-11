Deal reached with youth home worker accused in teen’s death

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former worker implicated in the death of a 16-year-old resident of a northern Illinois youth home has reached a plea deal sparing him some prison time.

Shaquan Allen was living at the Allendale Association in Lake Villa in March 2016 when James Davis and another worker struggled with the boy while responding to a behavioral issue. Davis allegedly put Allen in a chokehold and the boy was later pronounced dead.

The Lake County News-Sun reports Davis pleaded guilty last week to one count of obstructing justice for lying about what happened. In exchange, involuntary manslaughter charges were dismissed. Davis was sentenced to three years in prison.

Defense attorney Eric Rinehart says Davis has served time in jail, so he’ll be released soon.

Charges against the second worker were dropped.

