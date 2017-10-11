FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Deal reached with youth home worker accused in teen’s death

 
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former worker implicated in the death of a 16-year-old resident of a northern Illinois youth home has reached a plea deal sparing him some prison time.

Shaquan Allen was living at the Allendale Association in Lake Villa in March 2016 when James Davis and another worker struggled with the boy while responding to a behavioral issue. Davis allegedly put Allen in a chokehold and the boy was later pronounced dead.

The Lake County News-Sun reports Davis pleaded guilty last week to one count of obstructing justice for lying about what happened. In exchange, involuntary manslaughter charges were dismissed. Davis was sentenced to three years in prison.

Defense attorney Eric Rinehart says Davis has served time in jail, so he’ll be released soon.

Charges against the second worker were dropped.

