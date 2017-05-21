Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man posing as Uber driver charged with sexual assaults

 
Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while posing as an Uber driver has been indicted on multiple charges.

Prosecutors allege 36-year-old Francis Scott, of Woonsocket, sexually assaulted four female victims between November 2015 and February 2017.

Providence police say the most recent assault occurred Feb. 14 after the teenage victim was dropped off at a school she attends.

Police say the victim encountered Scott outside a convenience store. He allegedly identified himself as an Uber driver and offered a free ride. Authorities say Scott didn’t own the car.

A grand jury on Friday indicted Scott on charges of kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault and other offenses.

It’s unclear whether Scott has been assigned a public defender. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.