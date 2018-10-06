FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

UIC gets $5M federal grant for eye-injury treatment study

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Illinois at Chicago will receive a $5.25 million Defense Department grant over four years to lead a clinical test of using stem cells to treat eye injuries.

Dr. Ali Djalilian (jah-LIHL'-ee-un) is a professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the UIC College of Medicine. He has been studying the use mesenchymal (mih-SEN'-kih-mul) stem cells to support healing of eye surfaces with defense department funding for five years.

Officials say thermal burns from explosions and chemical burns to the eye are among the more common injuries to service members in combat. But corneal injuries are common among civilians too.

Mesenchymal stem cells can react with fat, bone or cartilage. They produce abundant anti-inflammatory materials which speed healing and reduce scarring.