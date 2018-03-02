FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Omaha man sentenced in Iowa in fentanyl trafficking case

 
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A 35-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a powerful synthetic opioid that led to the 2015 death of a Council Bluffs man.

Federal prosecutors say Walter O’Donohue III was sentenced Tuesday in Council Bluffs. Besides his prison sentence, he was fined $50,000 and ordered to serve five years’ supervised release once he’s out of prison.

Prosecutors say O’Donohue was part of a drug trafficking ring responsible for obtained fentanyl from a source in China and selling it western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

The investigation into the group began in June 2015, when police were called to a Carter Lake home and found the body of 20-year-old Diego Lemus. Police learned a second man had been hospitalized for a fentanyl overdose.