The Latest: Police say missing teen considered victim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on a missing Alabama college student (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Police say evidence shows a missing Alabama college student, who’s the stepdaughter of a UFC fighter, was harmed and is now considered a victim of foul play.

Authorities in Auburn issued the statement Thursday about the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard.

The community college student was last seen in Auburn last week and her vehicle was later found about 55 miles (90 kilometers) away in Montgomery.

The police statement says evidence found in the car indicates the young woman was harmed. It doesn’t go into details but says she’s considered the victim of foul play.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.

___

9:05 a.m.

A reward is up to $30,000 for information about the missing stepdaughter of an Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight.

The president of the mixed martial arts fighting league, Dana White, tweeted a video saying he’s offering $25,000 in the case of 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard.

The money is in addition to a $5,000 reward offered by the state of Alabama, where the college student was reported missing a week ago from the town of Auburn.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris. Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into her whereabouts, and the reward is for information leading to a conviction.

The Southern Union State Community College student was last seen Oct. 24. Police later found her damaged car in Montgomery, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) away.