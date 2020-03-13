Police: Officer serving warrant wounded, woman killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A wounded Kentucky police officer is expected to recover after being shot during a drug investigation that left one person dead Friday.

Detectives were serving a warrant at an apartment in Louisville when they were fired upon, Metro Police Assistant Chief Joshua Judah told news outlets. The officers returned fire, he said.

One officer, Sgt. John Mattingly, was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. Lt. Ted Eidem, a public relations officer, said Mattingly is expected to fully recover.

Mattingly and two other officers were fired on after forcing entry into the apartment around 12:40 a.m.

A suspect, Kenneth Walker, left the apartment and surrendered. He was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, Eidem said.

A woman inside the apartment was pronounced dead at the scene. Eidem said police are still investigating “what her involvement was.”

Mattingly and two other officers were placed on administrative leave while police investigate the shooting.