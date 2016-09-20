Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Man sentenced to life in rape of 6-year-old

 
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Caddo Parish man who represented himself on charges he raped a 6-year-old child in 2013 has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Times reports (http://bit.ly/2cOisIt) 36-year-old Anthony Larkins heard the sentence imposed on him Monday by District Judge Katherine Dorroh, who on Sept. 8 found Larkins guilty in a ruling from the bench.

Larkins chose to represent himself and requested to be tried by the judge alone. On Aug. 30, Dorroh heard testimony from the victim and his sister, who was an eyewitness to the attack. Larkins chose not to testify in his own defense at his trial.

Larkins was arrested in August 2013 on charges of aggravated rape, first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Information from: The Times, http://www.shreveporttimes.com