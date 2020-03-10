Minnesota Senate GOP unveils gun violence prevention bills

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Minnesota Senate GOP unveils gun violence prevention bills

By by STEVE KARNOWSKI
 
Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Senate Republicans moved Tuesday to try to change the direction of the contentious gun control debate in this election year by unveiling a slate of bills to address the problem of gun violence, mostly by increasing penalties for crimes involving firearms.

At a news conference ahead of the first hearings on their proposals, members of the Senate GOP majority said their bills can actually pass both chambers. They said that contrasts with two priorities of the House Democratic majority — universal background checks and a “red flag” law — which gun rights groups oppose and Senate Republicans have refused to hear.

“We have a reality that we have to deal with. We have a divided government,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Limmer said. "... Any extreme gun bill is going to be very difficult to pass in the other chamber.”

Senate Democrats were quick to dismiss the GOP proposals as window-dressing that might win bipartisan support but won’t save many lives.

Other news
Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits majors-best 39th HR before leaving game in Angels’ 4-1 loss to Blue Jays

One GOP proposal would increase penalties from a gross misdemeanor to a felony for straw buyers who knowingly transfer firearms to criminals. Another would require courts to follow up to ensure that individuals subject to restraining orders comply with orders to surrender their firearms.

Another bill would clarify state law to define the crime of drive-by shootings to cover any shooting from a vehicle, after a 2013 Minnesota Supreme Court decision narrowed the definition to include only shootings outside a building.

And another would prohibit guns for sex offenders who’ve been civilly committed. According to the Department of Human Services, 64 people confined in the state’s secure program or living in the community under supervision don’t have adult felony convictions. So they could conceivably own guns under current law if they’re every fully discharged, though only nine offenders are out on full releases, compared with 731 confined to secure facilities and 22 in community placements.

Others could be more controversial, such as a bill to require Minneapolis and St. Paul to spend 10% of the money they get from a state program called Local Government Aid to hire more police officers.

“The whole state has a vested interest in this because we go to Vikings games, concerts and eat in restaurants in these cities,” said Sen. Roger Chamberlain, of Lino Lakes.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent said at a separate news conference that the GOP proposals “simply do not do enough to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people, domestic abusers and those who may harm themselves.”

Kent said Senate Republicans are only thing standing in the way of two House-passed bills from becoming law: one requiring universal background checks for firearms sales and transfers, and one for a “red flag law” to allow courts to issue “extreme risk protection orders” to temporarily remove guns from people judged to be an imminent threat to others or themselves.

Sen. Ron Latz, of St. Louis Park, the lead Democrat on Limmer’s committee, dismissed the Republican proposals as “milquetoast” and “window dressing.” Latz said they’re part of an election-year strategy to deflect attention from the House-passed-backed proposals, which he asserted got traction among swing voters and helped Democrats take over the House in 2018.