FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Sexual harassment allegations shadow race for GOP chair

 
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More accusations about sexual harassment of women by Pennsylvania Republican Party officials are emerging in the days before party members will meet to elect a new chair.

The acting chair, Bernadette Comfort, is being accused by GOP activists of knowing about and ignoring complaints of sexual harassment by state party officials.

Through a party spokesman, Comfort declined an interview about the matter Thursday, but said in a statement that it is not true that anyone alerted her about inappropriate behavior and asked her for help.

Comfort is running for chair with support from key figures close to President Donald Trump’s campaign, including Donald Trump Jr . She was expected to be opposed at Saturday’s meeting in Hershey by the state GOP’s former general counsel, Lawrence Tabas, who was backed by pro-Trump committee members in 2017 when he narrowly lost the chairman’s election to Val DiGiorgio.

Other news
FILE - Poland's lawmakers vote in parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 26, 2023. Poland's lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticised by the U.S. and the European Union. The lower house voted Friday, July 28, 2023 to reject the Senate's veto to the draft law, meaning it only now requires to be signed by President Andrzej Duda to take effect. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland’s lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence
The dome is seen from the entrance to the campus of the University of Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run online publication over coverage of her abortion rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic institutions of higher education. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
A Notre Dame professor sues a student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work
FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is pictured on March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is spending more than $7 billion to buy Reata Pharmaceuticals and bolster its rare disease treatments. The Alzheimer’s treatment developer said Friday, July 28, 2023, it will pay $172.50 in cash for each share of Reata in a deal it expects to close by the end of this year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Biogen to bulk up rare disease treatments with $7 billion Reata acquisition

The fight for the party’s leadership comes as Democratic energy in the presidential battleground is raising questions about Trump’s ability to replicate his stunning 2016 win in a state Republicans hadn’t carried for nearly two decades.

Democrats animated by an anti-Trump fervor have since scored big victories in Pennsylvania’s elections for governor, U.S. senator, Congress and the state Legislature.

DiGiorgio resigned from the chairmanship last month after a Philadelphia City Council candidate accused him of sexually harassing her. DiGiorgio denied it and said their interaction amounted to “mutual consensual communications.”

A fresh allegation emerged Thursday from the former chairwoman of the Young Republicans of Allegheny County. In a post on Facebook , the woman, Anissa Coury, said she was a victim of DiGiorgio’s “unwanted, wildly inappropriate sexual advances.”

“To make matters worse, when I approached Bernie Comfort regarding the situation, it didn’t seem to be of particular interest to her,” Coury wrote. In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Coury said Comfort “couldn’t have cared less,” about her concerns.

DiGiorgio did not return a telephone message about Coury’s comments.

Separately, a GOP state committee member, Lynne Ryan, has circulated an email to state party members questioning what Comfort knew about complaints about DiGiorgio and another Republican Party staffer, WESA-FM reported .

In an email reply to state committee members, Comfort said she advocated for DiGiorgio to resign “when he informed me of his behavior.” DiGiorgio privately handled another allegation by an unidentified woman against an unidentified party staff aide without telling Comfort, she wrote.