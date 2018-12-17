FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Washtenaw County probation officer pleads guilty to lying

 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Washtenaw County probation officer who was charged two years ago with lying to investigators about the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Ypsilanti has formally resigned from her job and pleaded guilty.

The Ann Arbor News reports Sarah Stein quit her job last week before she pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony count of lying to a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of lying to a peace officer. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss three felony counts of lying to a peace officer.

Stein is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 5.

The 40-year-old Stein was charged after an investigation revealed that she’d lied about a former juvenile probationer who is now in prison for the 2015 gang-related slaying in Ypsilanti of 20-year-old Keandre Duff.

