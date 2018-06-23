FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mexican soccer fans and pride marchers mingle in celebration

By AMY GUTHRIE
 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Soccer fans converged at Mexico’s Angel of Independence monument to celebrate the national team’s second win in the World Cup, mingling with an annual gay pride parade in a country that has been reprimanded for anti-gay slurs during soccer matches.

Revelers cheered the Mexican team’s second straight win after a 2-1 victory against South Korea while marveling at the harmony between the two celebrations. Some waved rainbow flags. Some waved Mexican flags. Some waved both.

“We are very glad to see that these two groups can share the space,” said Karla Vera, 27, who came to the pride march with her girlfriend in matching green soccer jerseys. “This is a very important day for Mexico.”

FIFA fined the Mexican Football Federation $10,000 for offensive fan behavior in Mexico’s opening match against Germany.

Other news
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, on July 18, 2023. Austin met with Papua New Guinea leaders on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss developing the Pacific Island nation’s military strength and deepening security ties, as the United States competes with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Australian prime minister is confident the US will deliver nuclear-powered submarines
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper

The Mexican team thanked its fans in a tweet Saturday for not shouting the slur during the South Korea match, saying that Mexico “won on and off the pitch.”

Fans deploy the slur, which literally translates as male prostitute, to distract players attempting goals. Defenders of the chant say the word is more akin to coward or wimp.

Eduardo Reyes, 24, said he was initially afraid to attend Saturday’s gay pride festivities knowing that soccer fans could flood the parade route.

“Soccer is sometimes a little macho,” he said, adding that he dies a little inside every time he hears the anti-gay slur during matches. “If you think about it, they’re attacking their brothers.”

Reyes attended the march dressed as a Mexican cowboy, pairing a large embroidered sombrero and bolero jacket with tight underwear briefs. The historian beamed as soccer fans approached to snap pictures with him.

Mexico has made great strides in gay rights. The Mexican Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage in 2010, five years before the U.S.

But a 2016 study by the National Autonomous University of Mexico showed that Mexico ranked second after Brazil in Latin America for anti-LGBTQ crimes. And the country’s National Human Rights Commission has labelled the culture as macho and patriarchal.

Saturday’s festivities painted a picture of a more tolerant and inclusive Mexico.

Crowds of soccer fans jumped for joy next to men dressed as samba dancers and sweet-15 princesses. Drums beat. Spray foam spewed into the air. Signs saying “Stop Homophobia” glided past groups singing the Mexican folk song Cielito Lindo.

“You can feel the harmony among everyone,” said 18-year-old Renata Inurreta, who poured into the streets with her friends immediately after the match. “This is the essence of Mexico — that we love the party.”