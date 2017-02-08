The Latest: Driver charged in bicycle hit-and-run crash

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on a hit-and-run in Fairbanks, Alaska (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

A 40-year-old Fairbanks driver suspected of crashing into a boy on a bicycle and not stopping has been formally charged.

Prosecutors charged Howard Martinez with leaving the scene of an injury accident without providing assistance, a felony.

He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of leaving an accident scene.

Police took a call on the crash just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They say a boy riding a small bicycle to Ryan Middle School was struck by a sport utility vehicle on 15th Avenue.

Police say the SUV dragged the bike at least six blocks to 21st Avenue.

The boy was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Police describe his injuries as “non-life-threatening.”

Police arrested Martinez later Tuesday. Online court documents do not list his attorney. He remained jailed Wednesday.

___

7:30 a.m.

Fairbanks police have arrested a sport utility vehicle driver suspected of striking a boy on a bicycle and leaving the crash scene.

Police say the SUV dragged the bike at least six blocks.

The boy suffered injuries police describe as “non-life-threatening.”

Police took a call on the crash just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A boy riding a “mini bike” and heading to Ryan Middle School was struck as he rode on 15th Avenue.

After the crash, the boy remained conscious and was transported by ambulance to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

Police recovered the bicycle on 21st Avenue.

Police located the SUV suspected to be involved in the crash and arrested 40-year-old Howard Martinez.

Martinez remained jailed Wednesday.

Online court documents did not list his attorney.