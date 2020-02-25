U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Mercyhurst University to house US intelligence hall of fame

 
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Mercyhurst University is carving out space in its library to house the U.S. Intelligence Community Hall of Fame, the school announced Tuesday.

The Erie facility will honor recipients of an award given out since 1984 by the Intelligence and National Security Alliance.

Mercyhurst’s Ridge College of Intelligence Studies and Applied Sciences is also a partner in the hall of fame.

It’ll feature a hall of honor, profiles of each winner, biographical information and media coverage of the winners as well as a display that shows the role played by national security organizations in the intelligence community.

The alliance’s award, known as the William Oliver Baker Award, goes to people who have made extraordinary contributions to U.S. intelligence and national security efforts. Baker was head of Bell Labs and was prominent in government national security matters.

The Mercyhurst library also houses the Thomas J. and Michele Ridge Collection.