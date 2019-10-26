Civil War-era fort in Georgia launches storm debris cleanup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The National Park Service says crews will spend several months cleaning out years of accumulating storm debris and dead wood around a Civil War-era fort on the Georgia coast.

Fort Pulaski National Monument east of Savannah still has a large debris pile left over from the passing of Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, as well as a tornado, in 2016 and 2017. Dead and damaged trees remain in the woods outside the fort.

The Park Service said in a news release that a cleanup project will remove the debris and dead wood to reduce wildfire risks. Work began in October is and expected to continue until spring.

Officials say the work may require temporary closure of some areas of the park outside Fort Pulaski.