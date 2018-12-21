FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Homeless woman arrested in murder of homeless Reno woman

 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A homeless woman has been arrested in the suspected murder of another homeless woman in Reno whose body was found last weekend along the railroad tracks east of downtown.

Police say 36-year-old Anita Rohr was booked into the Washoe County Jail Thursday on an open murder charge. She’s accused of killing 30-year-old Melinda Tucker.

Tucker’s body was found north of the Truckee River Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of East Fourth Street.

It’s not clear if Rohr has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

Anyone with information about the women is asked to contact Reno homicide detectives at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.