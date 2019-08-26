3 arrested on suspicion of assaulting, yelling slurs at teen

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) — Three people were arrested in Northern California on suspicion of tying up, assaulting and yelling racial slurs at a black teenager after they found him with their teenage daughter at their San Bruno home, police said.

The suspects — the father, mother and stepfather of the girl — eventually untied the 17-year-old and allowed him to leave.

He was treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries, police said.

Wilfredo Amaya and Haydee Arguello, both 46 of San Bruno, and Luisandor Suarez, 49, of San Francisco were arrested Friday without incident and booked into San Mateo County jail, San Bruno Police Lt. Ryan Johansen told the Mercury News.

It was not immediately clear if the suspects have attorneys.

Johansen said police began investigating after the 17-year-old reported the incident to police.

The suspects yelled racial slurs during the incident, leading the victim to believe his race was a motivating factor, Johansen said. The suspects are described as Latino.

A sister of the girl, Katherine Gomez, was in the house during the incident and says her parents thought the teen was an intruder and they acted in self-defense after he attacked them.

“He punched her and then my step-dad, of course, is not going to let anyone hit his wife. They tried to stop him and he was acting very violent so they grabbed a rope to try to tie him down and ask him why he was at the house,” Gomez told KGO-TV.

Information from: San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News, http://www.mercurynews.com