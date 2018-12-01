FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man fined $5K for jumping off dinner cruise ship

 
Share

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — The Coast Guard issued a $5,000 fine to someone who jumped overboard from an entertainment vessel into the Columbia River in Richland in June.

The fine was issued in mid-November after The Coast Guard received an investigation report from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to the June 15 incident after they say a man climbed over the rail of a dinner cruise boat and jumped off.

The sheriff’s office says the man had asked the captain if he could jump but the captain said no.

The man swam to shore safely after the jump. His name was not released.

Intentionally jumping into the water from a passenger vessel is considered interfering with the safe operation of the vessel and is illegal.