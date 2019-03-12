FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Autopsy: George Foreman’s daughter died by suicide in Texas

 
HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas medical examiner confirms that Freeda George Foreman, the daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman, died by suicide.

Emergency crews found the 42-year-old woman while responding to a suburban Houston home on Friday. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences listed her official cause of death on its website Tuesday.

George Foreman tweeted Sunday night: “First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.”

She followed in her father’s footsteps and spent a brief time as a boxer. Her father says when she told him she wanted to box, he told her to get a degree first, and she did.

Freeda Foreman was 5-1 in her boxing career, which spanned 17 months from 2000 to 2001.