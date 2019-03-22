FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Officials: Man defrauded donors with fake Bernie, Beto sites

 
BLYTHE, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an 80-year-old California man defrauded donors by setting up fake political action committees purporting to support campaigns including Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s Senate race in Texas.

The Los Angeles Times reports Thursday that John Pierre Dupont is charged with wire fraud and identity theft. It wasn’t immediately known if the Blythe resident has an attorney.

Prosecutors say Dupont pocketed $250,000 in contributions that donors thought was going to political candidates and causes.

Dupont allegedly collected more than $140,000 from contributions collected through a website claiming to support Sanders. He also allegedly collected money from donors who thought they were supporting Andrew Gillum’s campaign for the Florida governorship.

The newspaper says Dupont appeared in federal court in Arizona and posted $100,000 bail.

