KKK hoods found in Denver area yearbook from 1978 to ’80

DENVER (AP) — A review of Denver-area yearbooks in recent decades found photos of students wearing Ku Klux Klan-style hoods for several years at one suburban high school and students in blackface and Nazi garb at the University of Colorado in the 1960s.

The Denver Post reports that students in football jerseys were shown wearing the hoods in the 1978, 1979 and 1980 yearbooks at Arapahoe High School in Littleton. Both the school district and the university denounced the images as wrong then and today.

The president of the NAACP’s State Conference for Colorado, Montana and Wyoming, Rosemary Lytle, says she was “pretty shocked” that that kind of racist symbolism appeared in a Colorado yearbook as recently as the late 1970s.

Arapahoe High students from the time say those responsible were known for being pranksters.

