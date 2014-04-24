Barnstable woman convicted in bicyclist’s death

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Barnstable woman charged with driving from the scene after striking a bicyclist who later died has been convicted of a lesser charge than the one she originally faced.

Angelica Barroso was found guilty by a judge Wednesday of leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury.

The Cape Cod Times (http://bit.ly/1ftCIZ0 ) reports she had been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, but the judge determined that because the cyclist was struck by a second vehicle “harm resulting in death was not proved beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Police say the 24-year-old Barroso struck 20-year-old Sheila Moreta as she cycled home at 2 a.m. on June 14, 2012 from her job at a restaurant. Moreta landed in the street and was struck by a second vehicle.

