Ky. judge grants divorce to same-sex couple

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Ky. judge grants divorce to same-sex couple

By BRUCE SCHREINER
 
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has granted a divorce to a same-sex couple — even though the state does not recognize gay marriage.

Kentucky law says that same-sex marriages performed elsewhere are void in the state, and any rights granted by virtue of the marriage, or its termination, are unenforceable in Kentucky courts. But in his recent ruling in Louisville, Judge Joseph O’Reilly said that denying same-sex couples the right to divorce would run counter to constitutional protections.

“The Bill of Rights of the Kentucky Constitution recognizes and provides that all persons are equal,” wrote O’Reilly, a Jefferson County Family Court judge. “That includes same-sex couples. ... To permit legally married heterosexual couples to dissolve their marriages and deny legally married same-sex couples the right to dissolve their marriages constitutes the grant of separate privileges to legally married heterosexual couples in violation of the Bill of Rights of the Kentucky Constitution.”

Both attorneys in the case said they believe the judge’s action was a first in the state, and said their clients were satisfied with the outcome. It was first reported by The Courier-Journal.

Other news
FILE - Cahas Mountain looms over the path of the Mountian Valley Pipeline as it crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway at Adney Gap on July 18, 2018. The Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Work had been halted by the federal appeals court in Richmond, even after Congress ordered the project's approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account

“I’m thrilled that Judge O’Reilly had the courage to do what he did,” said Louis Waterman, who represented Alysha Romero in the divorce from Rebecca Romero. The ruling will not face an appeal because the only parties who could have sought one were the Romeros, Waterman said.

O’Reilly’s ruling can be cited by other judges hearing similar cases across Kentucky, but those judges are not bound to his ruling, he said. O’Reilly did not seek re-election and retired at the end of the year, the Louisville newspaper reported.

The Romeros were married in Boston on Dec. 10, 2009, and moved to Kentucky in 2011. They separated in September 2013.

At the time of the divorce filing, Alysha Romero worked as an administrative assistant at the University of Louisville’s department of diagnostic radiology. Rebecca Romero, who suffered a disabling injuring while serving in the U.S. military, was a student at the time.

If O’Reilly had not permitted the divorce, the couple faced uprooting their lives and moving back to Massachusetts or another state that recognizes same-sex marriage, staying long enough to gain residency and then filing for divorce, their attorneys said.

“These parties are not seeking to marry in the Commonwealth (of Kentucky),” the judge wrote. “They were lawfully married under the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. To require them to relocate to a different state in order to obtain a divorce would constitute an arbitrary exercise of power prohibited by the Kentucky Constitution.”

Chris Hartman, director of the Louisville-based Fairness Campaign, a gay-advocacy group, said the judge’s ruling was historic.

“Even divorce is a fundamental right if we’re going to afford LGBT couples all the legal rights of marriage,” he said. “So it simply is one more step in the direction of LGBT couples having the same legal rights.”

Kent Ostrander, executive director of The Family Foundation, based in Lexington, Kentucky, was critical of the ruling.

“Because Kentucky does not validate or recognize same-sex marriages, it puzzles me how the judge can find the authority to first recognize the marriage and then dissolve it,” he said.

O’Reilly’s ruling comes as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether to hear cases from Kentucky and three other states after a federal appeals court last November upheld laws against gay marriage in those states. The cases decided were from Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Waterman predicted that same-sex divorce cases eventually won’t cause any more of a stir than cases involving heterosexual couples.

“Nobody will care, and that’s a wonderful thing,” he said.

___

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com