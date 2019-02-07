NTSB investigating worker death at Baltimore railyard

BALTIMORE (AP) — A railroad worker has been fatally injured in Baltimore, and federal investigators are trying to piece together how the deadly accident occurred.

A Norfolk Southern worker was somehow killed amid the switching of cars early Thursday at the Bayview railyard in Maryland’s biggest city, according to National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway. He says a team was sent to investigate the accident.

The worker’s name has not been released while relatives are notified.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Southern says the railroad company is cooperating with federal investigators and local officials. She declined to release additional details.