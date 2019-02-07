FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

NTSB investigating worker death at Baltimore railyard

 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A railroad worker has been fatally injured in Baltimore, and federal investigators are trying to piece together how the deadly accident occurred.

A Norfolk Southern worker was somehow killed amid the switching of cars early Thursday at the Bayview railyard in Maryland’s biggest city, according to National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway. He says a team was sent to investigate the accident.

The worker’s name has not been released while relatives are notified.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Southern says the railroad company is cooperating with federal investigators and local officials. She declined to release additional details.