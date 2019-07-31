FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: Son jailed after stabbing father at Nevada theater

 
Share

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A 20-year-old Nevada man is accused of stabbing his father multiple times inside a suburban Las Vegas movie theater, calling 911, identifying himself as “Thor,” and saying he was trying to rid his father of a “parasite,” police said.

Rodney Livingston Lee Jr. was arrested Saturday at the Regal theater at the Fiesta Henderson casino, and was being held on $250,000 bail pending court appearances on an attempted murder charge, Henderson police Officer Katrina Rothmeyer said Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if Lee had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Lee’s father, Rodney Lee Sr., told police his son was trying to kill him. The 55-year-old was hospitalized with what police described as multiple stabs to his torso.

Rothmeyer said she had no updated information about his condition.

Officers reported finding a chef’s knife at the theater, according to a Las Vegas Review-Journal report citing police reports .

Police said one of several 911 calls was from Lee Jr., who at first identified himself to officers at the scene as the fictional hero “Thor,” denied stabbing his father and then told investigators his father “had a ‘parasite’ and he needed to get it out.”

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com