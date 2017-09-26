FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
North Carolina couple arrested for meth lab, child abuse

 
ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have filed multiple charges against a husband and wife after deputies found a number of methamphetamine labs at their home.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Justin David Sherman and 37-year-old Anita Jane Sherman of Asheboro are each facing charges in connection with the manufacture and possession of methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said the couple also faces misdemeanor child abuse charges related to the two small children living at the home.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office led to a search on Monday that turned up several labs and components used to make meth.

The couple is in the Randolph County Jail under bail of $500,000 apiece. It’s not known if they have an attorney.

Information from: News & Record, http://www.news-record.com