Ex-California pastor sentenced for molesting 4 boys

 
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A former Southern California church pastor who molested four boys has been sentenced to 308 years in state prison.

Fifty-eight-year-old Stephen Howard of Fontana was sentenced Wednesday on 32 felony charges of sodomy, oral copulation and committing lewd acts on children.

Howard was lead pastor at the Muscoy United Methodist Church. From 1989 to 2001, he was a youth director at a United Methodist church in Ontario.

Authorities say Howard molested boys as young as 9 and the abuse continued for years.

Howard was arrested in 2014 and convicted last year.