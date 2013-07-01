Mass. fund to help bombing victims who lost limbs

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have agreed to create a $200,000 fund to help seriously injured victims of the Boston Marathon bombing move to new homes or modify their existing ones.

The measure, included in a supplemental appropriations bill approved Monday by the House and Senate, would provide grants to bombing victims who lost limbs in the April 15 attack.

The grants would help them pay for changes to their homes or to move to a new home if necessary.

The money would be in addition to payments from the One Fund, the primary compensation fund for bombing victims.

The bill also authorizes the state retirement board to issue a killed-in-the-line-of-duty death benefit to the family of Sean Collier, the MIT police officer who authorities said was fatally shot by the Marathon bombing suspects.