Georgia high school lacrosse player fatally shot in driveway

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A high school student in Georgia was found shot to death in his driveway.

Local news outlets report 18-year-old Keshon Kerns’ grandfather and cousin found his body Sunday morning with three gunshot wounds. Kerns’ hands were held together near his face and his sandals were off his feet. A neighbor told police he had heard five gunshots the night before.

Kerns was a junior at Southwest DeKalb High School, where he played lacrosse. He had a twin sister and lived with twin cousins at his grandfather’s house after his mother died two years ago from kidney failure.

A spokeswoman for DeKalb County police said the investigation is ongoing, but did not say if police had identified a possible motive or any suspects.