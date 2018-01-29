FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

3rd suspect arrested in N Carolina bank robbery, shootout

 
Share

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — A third suspect in a North Carolina bank robbery and shootout with police has been arrested, leaving just one suspect at large.

A release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation says 26-year-old Daquan Pridgen was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with the Jan. 23 robbery of a Lumberton bank. Police say four men had exchanged gunfire with officers before fleeing.

News outlets report police still are looking for 26-year-old Demetris “Boo Boo” Sean Robinson.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Jeramie Ross Vaughn and 27-year-old Rashad Donavan Young on Thursday. Both were charged with multiple offenses, including robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

Pridgen was taken to the Columbus County Detention Center.

It’s unclear whether the detained men have lawyers.