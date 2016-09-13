Man admits to tying up, fatally beating disabled man in 2013

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors in southern New Jersey say a man has admitted to tying up a disabled man and hitting him in the head, leading to the man’s death.

Under a plea agreement, Gloucester County prosecutors say 44-year-old Jon Nordberg pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated manslaughter in the March 2013 death of John McConnell.

Authorities say Nordberg knew McConnell and was aware that he was disabled and receiving insurance annuity payments stemming from an auto accident.

Nordberg admitted to entering McConnell’s Franklin log cabin, tying him up and beating him. Two safes were later discovered missing from the home.

Nordberg’s sentencing is scheduled for November.