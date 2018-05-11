Fort Lauderdale hospital evacuated after power outage
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A hospital in downtown Fort Lauderdale has been evacuated after it lost power.
The Sun Sentinel reports the power outage Kindred Hospital started around 12:30 p.m. Florida Power and Light website’s said the power was expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m. An unidentified Kindred Hospital official said a blown transfer switch caused the outage. The hospital has been using generator power.
Ambulances helped to remove patients from the 70-bed hospital.
