Fort Lauderdale hospital evacuated after power outage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A hospital in downtown Fort Lauderdale has been evacuated after it lost power.

The Sun Sentinel reports the power outage Kindred Hospital started around 12:30 p.m. Florida Power and Light website’s said the power was expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m. An unidentified Kindred Hospital official said a blown transfer switch caused the outage. The hospital has been using generator power.

Ambulances helped to remove patients from the 70-bed hospital.

